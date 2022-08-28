 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Tulsa. Jackson, Randy Cedric, 57. Real Estate Appraiser. Died Sunday, August 21. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 31, 2022 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Jack's Memory Chapel, Tulsa, OK Funeral, September 1, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., Shiloh Baptist Church, Tulsa, OK Burial, Green Acres Memorial Gardens, Skiatook, OK. Jack's Memorial Chapel, INC

