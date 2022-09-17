 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Tulsa

Stanton, Vernon, 93. Tulsa, Senior Design Engineer and US Navy Veteran. Died Saturday, September 10. Services were entrusted with Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home.

