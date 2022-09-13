 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

VanDerwiele, Jr., James Milton, 92. Tulsa, Air Force Veteran and cement company salesman. Died Thursday, September 8. Memorial service 10am Tuesday, September 20th Asbury United Methodist Church. Gary Kelley's Add'Vantage, Tulsa

