 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tulsa

  • 0

Tulsa. Ashing, Wanda Faye, 87. Homemaker. Died Sunday, Aug. 21. Graveside service Thursday, at 10 a.m. at Woodland Memorial Park. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert