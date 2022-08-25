 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Tulsa. Woolsey, Stephen, 79. Airforce Veteran and Residential Painter. Died Tuesday, August 20. Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday, at Rivercrest Chapel and Event Center. Bixby South Tulsa Funeral Service and Crematory

