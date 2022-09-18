 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

O'Brien, Marian M., 91. Tulsa, Secretary. Died Monday, September 12. Rosary 7pm Thursday, September 22 and Memorial Mass 11am, Friday September 23 both at the Church of The Madalene, Tulsa. Moore's Rosewood Chapel

