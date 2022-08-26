Tulsa. Lowther, Ronnie David, 81. Died Friday, August 12. Memorial services will be held Saturday, at 11am, at First Baptist Church of Collinsville, OK 1301 W Main St, Collinsville OK 74021. Please send Flowers directly to the church..
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.