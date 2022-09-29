 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Shelton, Shirley Ann, 86. Tulsa, OK, Homemaker. Died Sunday, September 25, 2022. Funeral Service will be 12:00 Noon, Saturday, at Southwood Baptist Church, Tulsa. Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home - 918-663-2233

