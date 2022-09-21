 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tulsa, OK

  • 0

Plaster, Thomas Lee, 76. Tulsa, OK, Dept. of Human Services Case Worker/US Air Force Veteran. Died Sunday, September 18, 2022. Memorial Service will be 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Moore's Southlawn Chapel. Moore Southlawn Funeral Home - 918-663-2233

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert