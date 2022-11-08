 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Tucker, Peggy L. , 90. Broken Arrow

Tucker, Peggy L. , 90. Broken Arrow , Librarian. Died Wednesday, November 2, 2022. A Rosary will be held at 6:00 p.m., on Tuesday at Saint Anne's Catholic Church. A Funeral Mass will be at 2:00 p.m., on Thursday, Saint Anne's Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel

