 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the Tulsa World is partnering with Grigsby's Carpet Tile & Hardwood who will sponsor 3,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Tucker, Gene, 86. Tulsa, Retired

  • 0

Tucker, Gene, 86. Tulsa, Retired: Computer Systems Manager, Veteran of the U.S. Marines and Air Force. Died Thursday, November 17. Memorial Service: 2:00 pm, Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Moore's Eastlawn Chapel

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert