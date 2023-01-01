 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Trickel, Donna Louise, 88. Broken Arrow,

  • 0

Trickel, Donna Louise, 88. Broken Arrow, Production Line Worker. Died Wednesday, December 28. Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 4th, from 12-2 PM at Floral Haven Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, January 4th, at 3:00 PM at Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Chris Wiley. Floral Haven Funeral Home

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert