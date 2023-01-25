 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Trevino, Juan, 66. Bixby, Galvanizing

  • 0

Trevino, Juan, 66. Bixby, Galvanizing Supervisor / U.S. Army Veteran. Died Wednesday January 18. All services will be held at Floral Haven Funeral Home: the visitation, Sunday, January 29, from 11am - 5pm, and celebration of life, Tuesday, January 31, at 12:30pm. Floral Haven Funeral Home

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert