Trevino, Juan, 66. Bixby, Galvanizing Supervisor / U.S. Army Veteran. Died Wednesday January 18. All services will be held at Floral Haven Funeral Home: the visitation, Sunday, January 29, from 11am - 5pm, and celebration of life, Tuesday, January 31, at 12:30pm. Floral Haven Funeral Home
