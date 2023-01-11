 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Trainor, Nancy L., 71. Tulsa, President-Baird Valve & Regulator/Larkin Products. Died January 5, 2023. Memorial Service 1:00pm Tuesday, January 17, 2023, Moore Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel. Moore Funeral Home, Southlawn Chapel

