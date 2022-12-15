 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Toppins, Janet, 89. Tulsa, Diocese of Tulsa administrative assistant. Died Monday, December 12. Funeral Mass 11 AM Friday, Church of the Madalene. Fitzgerald Ivy

