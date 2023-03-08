Toner, Marc David, 17. Glenpool, Student. Died Thursday, February 23. Memorial services will be 2 pm, Friday, at Faith Church in Glenpool. Arrangements are under the direction of Traditions Funeral and Cremation Services, 35 S. Main, Kellyville, Oklahoma, 918-247-7373.
