Tomlinson, Chester Cilvester, 87

Tomlinson, Chester Cilvester, 87. Skiatook, Building Maintenance for Southwestern Bell. Died Saturday, December 9. Visitation: Wednesday,, 2:00 - 6:00, Mark Griffith Funeral Home, Westwood. Graveside Service: Thursday, 2:00, Floral Haven Cemetery. Mark Griffith Funeral Home

