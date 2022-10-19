 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Tobey, Billy Doyle, 78. Catoosa, Plumber; U.S. Air Force . Died Sunday, October 16. Visitation 5-7 pm, Thursday, at Floral Haven. Funeral Service will be 3:00 pm, Friday, at Floral Haven Chapel. Floral Haven Funeral Home

