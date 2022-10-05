 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tipton, Glen Alen, 66. Tulsa, Army

  • 0

Tipton, Glen Alen, 66. Tulsa, Army Veteran and Electrician. Died Wednesday, September 28. Graveside 10am Saturday, Floral Haven Cemetery. Gary Kelley's Add'Vantage

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert