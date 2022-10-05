 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Timm, Billie Jo "Jody", 92. Broken Arrow

Timm, Billie Jo "Jody", 92. Broken Arrow, Pastor of Four Square Gospel Church. Died Tuesday, September 27. Visitation on Thursday, October 13, 6:00-8:00 PM, Funeral Service on Friday, October 14, 11:00 AM, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home. Graveside Committal on Friday, October 14, 1:30 PM at Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Hayhurst

