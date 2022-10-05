Timm, Billie Jo "Jody", 92. Broken Arrow, Pastor of Four Square Gospel Church. Died Tuesday, September 27. Visitation on Thursday, October 13, 6:00-8:00 PM, Funeral Service on Friday, October 14, 11:00 AM, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home. Graveside Committal on Friday, October 14, 1:30 PM at Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Hayhurst
