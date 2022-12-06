 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tilley, Christopher C., 58. Tulsa

  • 0

Tilley, Christopher C., 58. Tulsa, restaurant manager. Died Sunday, Dec 4. Funeral Mass Saturday 11 AM Christ the King Church. Fitzgerald Ivy

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert