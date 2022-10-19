 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tieman, Frances Marie, 85. Broken Arrow,

  • 0

Tieman, Frances Marie, 85. Broken Arrow, Business Owner. Died Saturday, October 1. Memorial service will be held Saturday, at 2:30pm at New Beginnings Church 4104 E 151st St S Bixby OK 74008. Cremation Society of Oklahoma

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert