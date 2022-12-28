Thompson, Herman, 83. Morris, Morris New

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Thompson, Herman, 83. Morris, Morris News owner and Air Force Veteran. Died Wednesday, December 21. Visitation 1-6 Mon, Jan 2, McClendon-Winters Funeral Home; Service 10 AM Tue, Jan 3, Trinity Baptist Church. McClendon-Winters Funeral Home of Morris

