Thompson, Barbara "Bobbie" Cook, 84. Tulsa, Landman. Died Saturday, November 26, 2022. A Rosary will be held at 9:30 a.m., with Memorial Mass to follow at 10:00 a.m., on Friday at Holy Family Cathedral. Fitzgerald Funeral Southwood Colonial Chapel
