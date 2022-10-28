 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Thomason, III, Frank C., 77. Sand Spring

Thomason, III, Frank C., 77. Sand Springs, Retired Williams Company computer programmer and Army veteran. Died Monday, October 24. Services pending. Ninde Brookside | Mosaic

