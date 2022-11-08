Thomason, Donna J., 71. Tulsa, retired ONEOK Information Technology Director. Died Friday, November 4. Funeral service 10:00 a.m. Thursday at Ninde Brookside Chapel and graveside service 12:00 p.m. Thursday at Morris Cemetery, Morris, OK. Ninde Brookside
