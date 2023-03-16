Thiry, Janie, 88. Tulsa, Nurse. Died Monday, March 13. Visitation will be held from 4 - 6 pm, Thursday, at Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service. Funeral services will be at 2 pm, Friday, at the Chapel at Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa. Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.