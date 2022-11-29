 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Thayer, David D., 84. Tulsa, Computer

  • 0

Thayer, David D., 84. Tulsa, Computer Programmer for Tulsa Adjustment Bureau. Died Friday, November 25. Funeral 2PM Thursday, December 1st at Moore Southlawn Chapel. Moore Southlawn Funeral Home

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert