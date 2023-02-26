Tharp, Robert, 85. Sapulpa, Accountant and U.S. Marine Veteran. Died Tuesday, February 21st. The visitation will be 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Tuesday, February 28th, at Floral Haven Funeral Home. The funeral service will be 10:00 AM, Wednesday, March 1st at Carbondale Assembly of God, Tulsa with the burial at 1:30 PM at Ft. Gibson National Cemetery. Floral Haven Funeral Home
