Terlton, Oklahoma

Farrow, Gerry, 79. Terlton, Oklahoma , .. Died Tuesday, September 20. Visitation will be held 1:00 pm - 6:00 pm Sunday, at Chapman-Black Funeral Home.Service will be held 2:30 Monday, September 26, at Terlton First Baptist Church in Terlton, Oklahoma . Chapman-Black Funeral Home

