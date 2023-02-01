 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Teel, Thomas Lee, 79. Sperry, retired electrician and Army veteran. Died Sunday, January 29. Viewing/Visitation - Thursday, 3-7 pm, Johnson Funeral Home, Sperry. Funeral service - Friday, 11 am, Osage Oaks Church of God, Sperry. Johnson, Sperry

