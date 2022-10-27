 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Tedder, John Earl, 79. Claremore, Genera

Tedder, John Earl, 79. Claremore, General Contractor. Died Monday, October 24. Graveside Service 2pm Friday, at Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore Southlawn Chapel

