Tedaldi, Frieda Jean, 82. Broken Arrow, Homemaker. Died Wednesday, November 09, 2022. Graveside Service 2:30 Tuesday, November 15, 2022 Ft. Gibson National Cemetery. Visitation 10AM-12PM Tuesday November 15, 2022 Moore Southlawn Chapel. Moore Southlawn Chapel

