Teague, Grady, 88. Tulsa, Motor and Brak

Teague, Grady, 88. Tulsa, Motor and Brake Rebuilder. Died Tuesday, September 27. Visitation will be 3-5 pm, Sunday at Floral Haven. Graveside Service will be 10:00 am, Monday, October 3rd at Floral Haven Garden of Faith.. Floral Haven Funeral Home

