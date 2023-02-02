Taylor, William, 77. Tulsa, Head Draftsman and a veteran in the USAF. Died Wednesday, January 25. Visitation will be held Thursday, at Floral Haven Funeral Home from 5-7 pm. Funeral service will be held Friday, at 10 am, at the funeral home Chapel. A reception will follow the service at the funeral home Family Center from 11 am to 1 pm. Floral Haven
