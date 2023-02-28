Taylor, Sharon Kae, 73. Owasso, Retired State Farm Insurance Administrative Assistant. Died Monday, February 20. Visitation was from 2 to 4 pm, on Sunday, at Mowery Funeral Service. Graveside service was at 11 am, Monday, at Memorial Park Cemetery in Tulsa. Mowery
