Taylor, Robert, 84. Tulsa, Airforce Veteran/ President of Finance at Oklahoma Credit Union League. Died Wednesday, August 24. Memorial Service 1:00 pm, Tuesday November 1, at Sharp Chapel at the University of Tulsa. Cremation Society of Oklahoma

