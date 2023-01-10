 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Taylor, Maddie , 34. Cleveland, Oklahoma

Taylor, Maddie , 34. Cleveland, Oklahoma . Died Monday, January 2. Memorial Service will be held 11:00 am Thursday January 11, 2023 @ the First Christian Church in Cleveland, Oklahoma. Chapman-Black Funeral Home

