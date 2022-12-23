Taylor, Jeremy Michael, 40. Bixby, OK, O

Taylor, Jeremy Michael, 40. Bixby, OK, OK Corporation Commission Fuel Inspector. Died Monday, December 19, 2022. Viewing will be 10AM-8PM, Tuesday, December 27, 2022 with family greeting friends from 5-7PM, both at Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa. Funeral Service will be 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Moore's Southlawn Chapel. Moore Southlawn Funeral Home
