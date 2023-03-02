Taylor, Elinor Alice, 96. Owasso, Phillips Petroleum Company administrative assistant. Died Tuesday, February 28. Visitation 4-8 pm, Thursday, Mowery Funeral Service. Funeral 10 am, Friday, Alsup Chapel of Baptist Village. Graveside 2 pm, Memorial Park Cemetery, Bartlesville. Mowery, Owasso
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.