 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Taylor, Charles, 70. Sand Springs, Membe

  • 0

Taylor, Charles, 70. Sand Springs, Member Services Representative. Died January 13, 2023. A celebration of life will be held at 3:00pm, on Saturday, at CrossPoint Church, Sand Springs, Oklahoma. Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert