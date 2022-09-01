 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tayebi, Jamal Jim, 87

From the Tulsa neighbors: Obituaries for September 1 series
  • Updated
  • 0

Bartlesville. Tayebi, Jamal Jim, 87. Died Sunday, August 28. Public viewing Thursday, 9am-7pm. Funeral services Friday, at 2pm. Viewing and services at Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert