Tanner, Judy, 80. Tulsa, Healing and

Tanner, Judy, 80. Tulsa, Healing and Pastoral Care Ministry with First Methodist Church. Died Friday, November 4. The family will receive friends from 5-7PM Wednesday at the Ninde Brookside Funeral Home. Service 1:30 P.M. Thursday at First Methodist Church followed by interment in Floral Haven Memorial Gardens. Ninde Brookside Chapel

