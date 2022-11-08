Tanner, Judy, 80. Tulsa, Healing and Pastoral Care Ministry with First Methodist Church. Died Friday, November 4. The family will receive friends from 5-7PM Wednesday at the Ninde Brookside Funeral Home. Service 1:30 P.M. Thursday at First Methodist Church followed by interment in Floral Haven Memorial Gardens. Ninde Brookside Chapel
