Tammen, Cathleen, 78. Broken Arrow, Neonatal Nurse at Saint Francis. Died Wednesday, October 19. Visitation Thursday, October 27th from 11am-8pm at Hayhurst Funeral Home. Funeral Friday, October 28th at 2pm at Trinity Lutheran in Broken Arrow. Hayhurst Funeral Home

