Tammen, Cathleen, 78. Broken Arrow, Neonatal Nurse at Saint Francis. Died Wednesday, October 19. Visitation Thursday, October 27th from 11am-8pm at Hayhurst Funeral Home. Funeral Friday, October 28th at 2pm at Trinity Lutheran in Broken Arrow. Hayhurst Funeral Home
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.