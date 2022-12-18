 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Taluc, Stanley, 77. Tulsa, Retired

Taluc, Stanley, 77. Tulsa, Retired mortgage banker and U.S. Army veteran. Died Monday, October 3. Service 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home Chapel, Bixby. Leonard-Marker, Bixby

