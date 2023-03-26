Takecare, Walter, 79. Tulsa, Evangelist Minister/Navy Veteran. Died Tuesday, March 21. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 29, 10 a.m., at Vision Family Ministries, 1962 N. Sheridan Rd., Tulsa, OK 74115 followed by interment at Ft. Gibson National Cemetery, Ft. Gibson, OK. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.