 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Taber, Leslie Diane, 66. Sand Springs

  • 0

Taber, Leslie Diane, 66. Sand Springs, Attendance clerk at Mark Twain Elementary. Died Sunday, October 30. Visitation will be 1-8pm Sunday at Moore's Memory Chapel, Tulsa, OK. Funeral service will be 1pm Monday, November 7th at Faith Tabernacle Pentecostal Church of God, Tulsa, OK. Moore's Memory Chapel

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert