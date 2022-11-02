Taber, Leslie Diane, 66. Sand Springs, Attendance clerk at Mark Twain Elementary. Died Sunday, October 30. Visitation will be 1-8pm Sunday at Moore's Memory Chapel, Tulsa, OK. Funeral service will be 1pm Monday, November 7th at Faith Tabernacle Pentecostal Church of God, Tulsa, OK. Moore's Memory Chapel
