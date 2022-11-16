Ta, Hao, 81. Sapulpa, Restaurant owner/chef & artist. Died Tuesday November 8, 2022. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 20th and Monday, November 21st from 4-8 pm at Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service Chapel located at 5757 S. Memorial Drive, Tulsa, OK. The Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, November 22nd at 8 am also at Schaudt's Tulsa with burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa. . Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service
