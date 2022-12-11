 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Sweatt, Charlene, 91. Broken Arrow, Registered Nurse. Died Tuesday, December 6. Visitation will be 2-4, Sunday, December 11 at Hayhurst Funeral Home. Services will be 2pm, Monday, December 12 at First United Methodist Church, Broken Arrow.. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow

