Swartwood, Anna L., 99. Tulsa, Retired: Office Manager, Renberg's Dept. Store. Died Friday, January 13. Viewing: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm, Wednesday, Moore's Eastlawn. Graveside Service: Private. Moore's Eastlawn

